Remote Legislature is chance for more public testimony

When the state Legislature goes into session Monday in Olympia the echoes off the marble walls of the Capitol will be missing — and so will many of the 147 lawmakers.
That’s because senators and representatives won’t be debating from the floors of their respective chambers, but remotely from computers.
The COVID-19 pandemic essentially forced legislative leaders to agree to hold the 105-day 2021 session remotely.
Thankfully, the Legislature has been experimenting with remote testimony for hearings in recent years, which likely provided a solid base on which to design a Zoom legislative session.
It should be very interesting.
And it also provides an opportunity for citizens to more easily testify in legislative debate. That, too, will be done remotely.
That means folks won’t have to fly or drive to Olympia to be heard.
“With historic debates to come on emergency powers, COVID-19 relief, taxes and more in store for this session the timing is perfect for this important citizen legislative access reform,” wrote Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center in his blog about government reform. “It is now up to you to take advantage of this opportunity to participate and help shape the laws that will govern us. Let your voice be heard!”
Mercier goes on to offer a list of reminders to those wanting to testify, which are shown below:
“Testimony registration will close 1 hour before the start time of the hearing. Anyone who does not register before this deadline will be unable to testify before the committee.”
“Ensure your registration information is accurate. It will be a part of the legislative record and used by TVW for online and television graphics.”
“You may participate via videoconference or phone.”
“Registering to testify does not guarantee you a chance to speak or speak at specific times. Time constraints, technical issues, changes to committee schedules, etc. could affect your ability to testify.”
“The committee Chair may limit public testimony to as little as one minute per testifier because of time constraints. Be prepared to testify at any point during the hearing.”
Providing written testimony is also available but: “Written testimony will close 24 hours after the start time of the hearing.”
Those wanting to testify must sign in at app.leg.wa.gov/csiremote/house for the House and app.leg.wa.gov/CSIRemote/Senate for the Senate.
While this easy remote access will certainly be diminished when the pandemic is under control, it’s a sure bet some aspects will continue. After all, the Legislature has wisely been going in this direction for years.
This legislative session is an opportunity to have your voice heard in Olympia without having to travel to the state capital.