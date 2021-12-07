Washington legislators are rolling out proposals addressing poverty reduction in our state. Given how hard the pandemic has hit lower-income populations, these new plans are welcome.
According to the Department of Social and Health Services, “roughly 1.75 million children and adults in Washington — a state of 7.7 million total — live below 200% of the federal poverty level. … For a family of four, that equates to an annual income of $53,000 or less.”
These numbers are unacceptable. It’s high time legislators began working on ways to address this issue.
Part of the action plan includes hiring four new DSHS staffers — “a project manager, an engagement coordinator, a data scientist, and a specialist in data analytics and visualization,” reports the Seattle Times — which in turn will coordinate future work with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Poverty Reduction Work Group and the Office of Equity.
One obstacle to dismantling poverty, however, is the severe shortage in child care.
If state legislators wish to create more opportunities for lower-income communities, proposals must include a robust investment in our child care system. And plans must go beyond providing, as the DSHS request puts it, “universal preschool and more child care” — a vague blanket statement that sounds good but promises more than it can actually deliver.
Pre-pandemic, child care facilities were already struggling. Instead of an increase of child care providers, there have been fewer and fewer programs available to families over the last 10 years.
In Washington, there has been a slight expansion, but not enough to serve the demand. As the Yakima Herald-Republic reported in April, “Franklin, Grant, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties saw a collective increase of just 70 child care spots from 2015-20.” But compared to the estimated number of children needing these services — approximately 55,591 — there is still a large child care gap keeping parents from getting jobs.
What is needed to strengthen on current child care system? More local private child care providers, incentives for new child care and after-school programs, expanded child care services at different price points for our most impoverished families so parents have a better chance of taking up new job opportunities.
As Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition Project Coordinator Eiledon McClellan shared with the U-B in May of last year, “Our economy cannot reopen without child care. … Parents staying out of the workforce is not an option for our national economic health — parents make up nearly 50% of the U.S. workforce.”
During the pandemic, very little support was given to child care businesses — McClellan’s 2020 numbers show that more than 70% of local private child-care providers applied for financial relief, but only one received support — and so, over this year, access to child care dwindled even further.
We’re asking for representatives to invest in our child care systems thoughtfully. Without creative, inclusive solutions helping parents jump back into the workforce and out of poverty, we all lose.