In today’s hyper-partisan climate in Congress, Republicans and Democrats actually agree on one thing — baseball.
Last week more than 100 members of Congress expressed their “firm opposition” to a proposal by Major League Baseball that would eliminate more than 40 Minor League Baseball teams, mostly in small-town America.
The Republicans and Democrats who sent a letter Tuesday to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred correctly pointed out that eliminating about 25 percent of the nation’s minor league teams would “devastate our communities, their bond purchasers and other stakeholders affected by the potential loss of these (baseball) clubs.” And since Congress has set rules limiting overtime pay for players, this is federal matter.
Beyond that, it’s also a lousy business move by MLB.
If MLB owners truly wants to grow the game to attract more fans (as they say they do), then why are they trying to eliminate pro baseball in 42 communities across America?
Minor league baseball gives people in communities hundreds of miles away from a MLB team an opportunity to see pro baseball and future stars. It helps create lifelong baseball fans.
A great many Walla Wallans got the baseball bug in the 1970s and early 1980s when the Padres of the Single A Northwest League played at Borleske Stadium. Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith (1977) and Tony Gwynn (1981) played here, as did three-time all-star John Kruk (1981) and all-star Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams (1982).
The Padres’ current Northwest League farm team now operates out of Pasco as the Tri-City Dust Devils, which gives folks from Southeastern Washington and Northesatern Oregon an opportunity to see future stars — even football stars. Seahawk Russell Wilson played for the Dust Devils (then a Colorado Rockies farm team) in 2010.
But MLB wants to eliminate 42 of the 160 teams, mostly at the lowest level known as Single A, to trim the number of players who are on the payroll of big league clubs. The way it works is that MLB pays minor league salaries while local team owners get the revenue from tickets and concessions sales.
MLB officials contended in their response to Congress that their goal is to improve player travel and working conditions. But that can be done without doing away with 42 teams.
Minor League Baseball is on the rise. Let’s look at the 2019 attendance figures. More than 41 million fans went to Minor League Baseball games, an increase of 2.6% over the previous year. But MLB attendance declined 1.7 percent with 68 million fans going to big league games.
The amount of money the MLB teams spend on Minor League Baseball is a good investment in improving future talent and creating lifelong baseball fans in rural America.