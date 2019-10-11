Oregon Public Records Advocate Ginger McCall will be missed.
McCall leaves office today after resigning when the governor’s office wanted her to secretly work for the governor while giving the impression she was working in the public interest. Now, on her way out the door, she once again stood up for Oregonians in calling the high fees charged for public records a barrier to access.
McCall’s pushback to the governor’s office resulted in reform. Gov. Kate Brown said she regrets the actions by her office and is committed to the actions taken to improve transparency.
This week McCall said fees charged for public records by the state of Oregon and local governments are extraordinarily high and wildly uneven, which block access to records and documents sought by citizens as well journalists.
She said the fees, which can reach $180 per hour, are onerous compared to the fees in other states and the federal government.
“Citizens cannot engage meaningfully with government or make educated choices about their democracy if they do not know what their government is doing. And public records are key to gaining that knowledge,” said McCall, who has accepted a job in Washington, D.C.
McCall recommends a fee structure with lower rates and less room for public officials to squeeze the public. Still, she understands that those who abuse the system, asking for far more than they need, could be charged more. She wrote that public records requesters who demand an outsized amount of government resources by making overly broad or frequent requests could be incentivized to narrow requests with the fee structure.
This is a sensible approach that serves the taxpayers well.
McCall said the federal Freedom of Information Act allows for the first two hours or 100 pages of any public records request to be free, and Alaska allows for the first five hours of public records request processing time per calendar month to be free of charge.
According to The Associated Press, McCall called for the Legislature and other public officials to commit more resources to public records processing, to offset the costs to public bodies if they wind up collecting lower fees as she has recommended.
These actions are needed. And, moving forward, the Next Oregon public records watchdog must put the people’s interests ahead of government officials.