Many residents and county/city officials in the Walla Walla Valley faced Independence Day celebrations with a measure of anxiety and frustration — the former for the nail-bitingly high fire risk and the latter for the lack of regulatory tools to combat the situation. Columbia County commissioners, though, are wisely looking ahead to prepare for future dangerously hot and dry Fourths of July.
As the U-B’s Jeremy Burnham reported last week and Thursday, “Washington state law requires local and county governments to give a one-year notice before any new fireworks regulations take effect.” With weather patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable and unforgiving, this law caused more grief than good this year, especially when fire season started alarmingly early.
In 2015, College Place City Council established authority to ban fireworks if the potential for fires were severe enough to warrant action. And this year saw this decision pay off — city officials were able to ban fireworks and help curb the likelihood of fire as temperature highs broke records, winds increased and rain made no appearance in the days prior to the celebrated day.
Gathering at a July 6 meeting, Columbia County Commissioners brainstormed various solutions seeking to balance respecting the right to celebrate this iconic day and mitigating the possibility of wildfires being caused by stray fireworks.
This year, in Columbia County, residents in Dayton saw “a wildland fire Sunday near the Dayton City Cemetery,” reports Burnham. Walla Walla County responded to several fires of its own, most likely caused by fireworks on and after July 4. Thankfully, no structures were damaged, but the issue stands.
Banning fireworks outright was not an option for Columbia County officials. And we think this is reasonable. The argument could be made that a ban would only encourage the more rebellious among us to do what we need them most not to do.
Creating a designated space for fireworks, though, is an idea worth exploring. Fostering a safer outlet for pyrotechnic celebrations handily lessens the risk of fire, but more importantly allows residents to enjoy one of the more fun ways of experiencing our Independence Day.
Beyond this, the attempt to increase area governments’ maneuverability in times of emergencies is a worthwhile activity.
Though no action has been taken by Columbia County Commissioners — a public hearing on the matter has yet to take place — we applaud these proactive efforts.