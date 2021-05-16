Though driving is a privilege, not a right, debt-based license suspensions, as they stand, unfairly put poor residents in deeper debt. A recent measure passed by Gov. Jay Inslee wisely aims to curb this method of securing fine payments.
The bill, ESSB 5226, “eliminates failure to pay fines as a reason for license suspension,” reports The Associated Press. “It also allows more than 100,000 drivers with currently suspended licenses to get them back by paying a $75 fee.”
The American Civil Liberties Union argued in a lawsuit filed against the Department of Licensing last October that the state’s licensing system unconstitutionally favors wealthier people who can pay their tickets and keep their licenses while stripping people with low incomes of their right to drive, trapping them with ballooning debt and making it more difficult for them to keep a job that could help them pay off their fines, according to the AP.
The affected population, unable to pay, could be “subject to criminal prosecution if they’re caught driving again” — and some are caught again because they need to get to school, to work or simply have to help family members who are sick or need help getting to school or work.
It’s an unjust, never-ending cycle of debt that is too familiar to too many.
The AP reports “an estimated 46,000 people have their license suspended annually because they fail to pay court-imposed fines for noncriminal moving violations.”
We’re glad the bill addressing this disparity passed with bipartisan support.
With the measure implemented in 2023, this doesn’t mean fees will be dismissed entirely for all — judges still have the option to either waive fees or put people on payment plans. But it creates a more understanding system for those who do not have the means to pay for, say, not having used a turn signal.
The ACLU has since dropped its support of the bill because “the Legislature watered down the bill too much” — in other words, suspensions are still allowed for failure to appear at court hearings about financial circumstances as well as repeat moving violations.
Again, driving is a privilege, and fines for rule breaking are allowable. Be that as it may, fine amounts and debt-based suspensions should take into account the financial situation of drivers facing suspension.
This bill makes appropriate accommodations for diverse financial situations and is a step forward.