Walla Walla County commissioners voted Monday to raise county-assessed fees for taxpayers in the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District. The change doubles the fee in property owner’s county tax bills for 2021, but all with a solid end goal in mind: fortifying the county’s flood control system.
According to the Corps of Engineers, the flood experienced in February is among the top three worst to hit the Walla Walla Valley.
“(This flood) we believe to be, by a small amount, the largest of those three unregulated floods,” said John Heitstuman, chief of the hydrology section at the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This flood in particular was the worst in terms of water volume. In a February article by the U-B’s Jedidiah Maynes, Heitstuman said he believed the peak of rushing waters at Kooskooskie was measured at about 6,400 cubic feet per second in 1996. By comparison, the waters were recorded at about 7,000 cfs during the peak stage of the February incident.
Though the flow through the county’s channels was closely monitored by the Corps, one thing was evident: The state of the flood control system and surrounding areas — known as the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District — and its capacity to manage another flood was verging on questionable.
Back in 2013, in an almost prophetic assessment of the Valley’s flood-control plans, the Corps made an honest observation of the county’s flood preparedness in an article by then-U-B-reporter Andy Porter: Though the project was performing well, it was rated “minimally acceptable” and was eligible for federal assistance in the event of damage by a flood event. The study also noted that maintenance costs would have to increase over time, despite the project’s good performance, and would be paid for by a property tax.
And so, some years and a flood later, Walla Walla County commissioners are wisely and actively directing more resources to the project.
Though no one likes paying more in taxes, one can’t argue with reality.
Recent information by the Corps, as reported by the U-B’s Abra Bennett on Friday, shows that parts of the system are now over 80 years old and are degrading. Some of these degrading bits affect building foundations and other infrastructure in the heart of downtown Walla Walla. Repairs are desperately needed.
The February flood was a wake-up call, a confirmation of our Valley’s urgent need for a stronger, more sustainable flood control system. This raise in county-assessed fees is a needed step toward a more prepared future for our Valley.