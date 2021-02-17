Quick action to get Walla Walla into Phase 2 appreciated

Mistakes happen when humans are involved.
That was the case last week when the wrong data from Providence St. Mary Medical Center was transmitted to state officials that was used to decide if Walla Walla and five other counties could move into Phase 2 of the pandemic opening process with the rest of Washington state. Since the wrong data was sent, the South Central Region remained in Phase 1 last Thursday.
But the error was discovered relatively quickly. By Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee had moved the South Central Region into Phase 2, which meant indoor dining was now allowed with doors and windows closed and high schools could begin playing football, volleyball and other sports.
The public reaction to the error on social media in this Valley was not particularly kind to Providence St. Mary officials. The vitriol was unfair and misplaced.
St. Mary officials, to their credit, quickly owned up to the error and immediately took steps to fix the problem.
“The error was unintentional, and we acted as quickly as possible to provide corrected data to the state,” said Susan Blackburn, the hospital’s CEO.
Blackburn and the hospital should be praised for accepting responsibility. Too few institutions and leaders are as forthright.
And to be fair, this blunder could have been avoided had the governor and state officials shared the data with local elected officials and health officials before making the public announcement, which actually came a day before it was scheduled.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said that when she first saw the data, “I knew for a fact that Yakima County’s data (on hospitalizations) was significantly down.”
McKinney said this led to a coordinated effort of the region’s elected officials and health departments to investigate the hospitalization numbers, and the source of the problem was discovered.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and state Sens. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, Curtis King, R-Yakima, and Andy Billig, D-Spokane, pressed Inslee and the Department of Health to move the South Central Region into Phase 2 after the correct hospital admission data was submitted.
“If we found out ahead of time, even a day or a few hours, we could have said, ‘Hey, we don’t think this is right,’” McKinney said.
So it’s possible this entire brouhaha could have been avoided had officials had a day to double check the data.
Nevertheless, what’s done is done.
Walla Walla County is now in Phase 2, and we should welcome the changes that make dining a tad warmer and allow high school sports to finally be played.