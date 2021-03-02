Questions, concerns must be addressed before adding more pickleball courts

Pickleball is a popular recreational activity locally and across the nation.
The community courts Walla Walla now has at Pioneer Park are well used. So it makes good sense to expand the city’s number of pickleball courts to meet the growing demand.
But as the City Council considers the request from the Walla Walla Pickleball Association to build eight courts at the city-owned Howard Tietan Park and help fund it, many questions and concerns need to be addressed.
Council members raised a few points for community discussion last week at the Council work session at which the proposal was detailed. The two major areas of concern seem to be the proposed locations and whether the timing is right for city government to provide some funding.
Mayor Tom Scribner voiced concern about Howard Tietan Park as the location of the new courts. He said he believes Eastgate Lions Park might be a better fit.
“I have some real concerns about the Tietan Park location, traffic, parking, that I think would not be nearly as severe in other parks, particularly the Eastgate Lions (Park),” Scribner said. In addition, he noted trees having to be removed at Howard Tietan Park.
These issues need to be addressed. Howard Tietan Park now has two baseball fields that are used in the spring and summer, which double as soccer fields in the fall. There is far more housing around Howard Tietan than Eastgate Lions, which hosts the Valley Little League fields. There is, however, a large parking lot at Lions Park.
Another factor Council members — and the public — need to consider is whether helping fund this project, estimated at $350,000, is wise in the midst of the pandemic.
Sales tax collections have been and will continue to a concern as access to businesses and restaurants are restricted. And, once the courts are built there will be ongoing maintenance costs.
The Pickleball Association has raised $130,000 for the project, which is fantastic. Public-private partnerships are a great way to stretch tax dollars to enhance recreation options.
Yet, as Scribner said at last week’s meeting: “There are lots of other park-related and rec-related needs that we’ve talked about spending money on ahead of the pickleball courts, so I would be reluctant to jump the pickleball courts ahead of those other needs that have already been identified for which we still do not have adequate funds.”
When the Council next discusses the pickleball project — now scheduled for its April 14 meeting — these any other questions and concerns can be fully vetted.
Again, building the pickleball courts would be a benefit to the community.
But before giving the green light to this project the Council must consider community input to this plan, particularly the location, and whether the city is in a financial position to fund it this year.