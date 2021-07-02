When the temperature hangs in the triple digits for several days and the winter snow pack was extremely low — as is currently the situation in the Walla Walla Valley — the chances of a fire starting because of a fireworks mishap is far higher than usual.
Add to that an increase of winds this past week, as reported by the National Weather Service, and the situation looks even more precarious.
Due to the very hot and very dry conditions, a burn ban is in effect in the area, but that doesn’t prohibit personal use of fireworks even though city, county, state and fire officials have discouraged this.
So as the Fourth of July approaches, use extreme caution and keep a hose on hand if you choose to ignite fireworks.
It’s important to know what and where fireworks can legally be used.
The rules on the discharging of fireworks are strict in the city of Walla Walla compared to the areas outside the city.
Pretty much everything that goes boom — or even bang, crack or pop — is forbidden within the city limits. Fireworks purchased outside the city limits are not allowed.
The city code specifically prohibits fireworks that travel more than 20 feet off the ground, zoom more than 15 feet along the ground or are specifically designed to be loud.
Rules are more liberal in the county. The high-flying stuff is OK to be sold and used in those areas. Though this used to be the case for College Place, as of last Monday Mayor Norma Hernandez “has banned personal fireworks at this time,” reports the U-B’s Sheila Hagar.
Since it’s sizzle — and loud booms — that sells, it is no accident the majority of fireworks stands are outside of Walla Walla. And, given the bulk of fireworks are purchased just outside the city, it is a reasonable assumption (backed up by years and years of anecdotal evidence) that a lot of illegal fireworks will be used in Walla Walla on July 4.
Law enforcement officers do what they can to keep abuse of the law to a minimum, but it is simply impossible for officers to respond to every call in a matter of minutes.
Please be considerate of your neighbors. Don’t use the more dangerous, high-flying items inside the city. Act as if it is your house, your pets and your family that can be harmed.
When using legal fireworks, like fountains, please clean up your mess.
Another option (full disclosure, the U-B sponsors these events) is to spend the day at Pioneer Park. Fourth of July in the Park features entertainment all-day long, and vendors are selling food and beverages as well as a variety of clothing, jewelry and many other goods.
If you do have a personal fireworks event that includes those outside your family, please wear masks for COVID-19 protection.
Whatever you choose to do on Independence Day, have fun and be safe.