As a call for increased transparency and accountability for law enforcement sweeps the nation, the Walla Walla Police Department has responded by expanding its outreach campaign.
Part of the effort, a Bridging the Gap class, was first presented to the public Oct. 12, 2021 with another session Nov. 9, 2021. The course is intended to build understanding between the police and the public.
Speaking with U-B reporter Jeremy Burnham, police spokesperson Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said that with each class, he hopes to dive deeper into recent changes to law enforcement and to answer questions the public has on police-related topics.
Because the classes are so popular, the WWPD scheduled another in early January. Similarly, that class saw high attendance. Responding to what is clearly a community priority, the department decided this week to offer these classes for the rest of the year.
The next class is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore St.
This is, by no means, an easy thing to do.
Staffing is short in all industries, thanks to the pandemic. But these classes are meeting a community demand, addressing sensitive topics and concerns, and are worth the effort.
“It’s easy to have a class and have people come who are super supportive of the Police Department,” Fulmer said. “But that’s not the clientele that I’m looking for. I’m looking for people who have concerns about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. That’s really who this class if for.”
Kudos to the department for being willing to have these hard conversations.
But aside from applauding our local police force for expanding their efforts to connect with the community, we applaud community members for also answering the call and participating.
Engaging in thoughtful and open discourse is central to our growth as a community. We’re on the right track.