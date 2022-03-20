If it wasn’t clear before, it’s obvious now: Veterans are not the top priority for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
In a recently released report, the VA made recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission to “modernize and realign the VA health care system.” In doing so, the VA is considering a reduction of services offered to veterans through the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center and reclassifying it as a “community-based outpatient clinic,” reports the U-B’s Sheila Hagar.
Instead of reducing access to health services available to veterans through our local VA hospital, the VA should fix the disastrous electronic health records system that has been plaguing vets and medical staff alike for almost two years.
Vets don’t need reduced access to services. They need the VA to replace the inefficient, morale-killing and patient-harming record-keeping program that is somehow still scheduled to be rolled out in other medical centers.
The seriously glitchy health records system is affecting people. If implemented, the reduced access to health care services would likewise affect people. Further, those affected are part of a most vulnerable population with a jaw-dropping suicide rate — American Progress reports that at least 20 veterans nationwide die each day by suicide.
As U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said in a joint statement Tuesday, “The VA’s recommendation to reduce health care services at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center is deeply concerning. Thousands of veterans in rural Eastern Washington rely on this facility for everything from routine exams to dental, vision, and other critical services.”
As a nation, we claim to honor veterans and the sacrifices they made on our behalf. But how can we say that veterans are a top priority when the EHR system is expanded and the VA contemplates reducing services in Eastern Washington?
Yes, “providing equitable access to inpatient medical and surgical care” outside of Walla Walla County, as Hagar reports, is an excellent idea. Frankly, having a medical center in each county seat would be a great idea. But reducing access in Walla Walla County does not make sense.
“We should be rolling out the red carpet for veterans, not pulling it out from under them,” said McMorris Rodgers and Murray. “Reducing or eliminating care options at the Walla Walla VA would be a disservice to the men and women in our communities who sacrificed so much for our country.”
Our veterans absolutely deserve better than this.
According to Hagar, the AIR Commission will hold public hearings as it reviews the VA’s recommendations before submitting its own recommendations to President Joe Biden for further review in 2023.
Contact your representatives, the AIR Commission and the VA and help Walla Walla County veterans retain access to the health care they have more than earned.