Keeping public records public is critical. It’s the public — the people — who our elected officials serve. Government records, whether at the national, state or local level, belong to the people.
Some serious concerns emerged in Oregon about the way the governor’s office was keeping a lid on public records.
This week, the state’s Public Records Advisory Council agreed to a legislative proposal that should ensure public access to their records and prevent the governor’s office from shielding information.
Lawmakers need to approve this solution.
We were dismayed a month ago when news broke that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who has portrayed herself as an advocate of open government, was embroiled in controversy over her staff pressuring the state’s Public Records Advocate Ginger McCall to see things the governor’s way.
As a result, McCall resigned her position, and Brown’s top lawyer, Misha Isaak — the person accused of doing the pressuring — declined Brown’s controversial appointment to the state Court of Appeals.
Brown then apologized and took responsibility for the actions that led to this debacle.
On Tuesday, the Public Records Advisory Council agreed to a plan that would take away the responsibility to appoint the public records advocate away from the governor, disallow the governor from removing the advocate and give the Public Records Advisory Council an avenue to propose legislation outside of the standard executive branch framework, according to the Statesman Journal newspaper.
McCall should be praised for going public with this episode and pushing hard for reform. In early September, she wrote a letter to the governor explaining her resignation.
“If the Advocate were to represent the interests of an elected official while allowing the Council and the public to believe that she is acting independently, that would be both unethical and particularly inappropriate for an office that was founded to promote transparency,” McCall wrote.
In the wake of Tuesday’s support for legislation, McCall said, “I am very pleased with this outcome. This legislative proposal is largely based on other independent offices within the Oregon government, so it is not a radical departure from precedent.”
We, too, are pleased. This sends a clear message to all government officials in Oregon that it is the people’s government, not the elected officials’ government.