When pharmaceutical maker Biogen announced this week it was moving forward with a drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, its stock price soared 28 percent.
This drug had previously been left for dead by the company, but new analysis found a glimmer of hope that it might do some good, which is why Biogen is now seeking approval by the Food and Drug Administration. This drug is not aimed at either preventing or curing Alzheimer’s, it is believed it might slow cognitive decline in some patients.
Even so — as evidenced by the huge stock-price surge — a tiny chance of slowing the devastation wreaked by Alzheimer’s is seen as a major development.
And it is.
If it succeeds, according to reporting in The New York Times, the drug would be a triumph.
“The dawn of a new era,” said Dr. Michael Weiner, an Alzheimer’s researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.
Alzheimer’s causes incredible suffering for those with the disease and that extends to their families and friends who witness the cognitive declines. Few things are as painful as watching a loved one’s mind deteriorate to the point that he or she can no longer remember who you are. Beyond that, behavior is so altered that the loved one becomes unrecognizable.
This drug, Aducanumab, is a monoclonal antibody that attaches to specific proteins in order to disable them. The drug is believed to clear a key protein in Alzheimer’s disease — beta amyloid — that accumulates in plaques in patients’ brains.
Still, even in a best case scenario, this drug will not be a cure. The ultimate goal (hope) is that, in figuring out how to slow the disease, a cure will be found.
And that’s why the FDA as well as other government entities, including Congress, need to give the highest priority to finding a cure. The human and financial costs of this disease are staggering.
At this point, the FDA can only work with what it’s been asked to review.
The FDA needs to move as swiftly as it can to determine whether the drug is safe and, if so, make it available as a step in the journey to cure Alzheimer’s.