The 2020 Primary Election will be underway Friday when ballots are mailed across Washington state.
Take the time and make the effort to educate yourself about the primary races on the ballot — and then vote.
Locally, this is an important election. It narrows the field to replace two solid public servants, state Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place, and Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson, a Republican.
Sadly, voter turnout in summer primaries is lower than the General Election. Two years ago, for example, about 47 percent of Walla Walla County’s registered voters cast their ballot in the Primary compared to 75 percent in the General Election.
Because fewer people vote, your voice is louder in the Primary, so don’t waste the chance to be heard in the Aug. 4 election.
In the race to replace Sen. Walsh, one of the three well-qualified candidates will be ousted. The top two vote getters, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the November General Election.
On the ballot are Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser and Republicans Bill Jenkin and Perry Dozier.
Garbe Reser of Walla Walla was most recently CEO of the Sherwood Trust. Jenkin of Prosser currently serves in the state House. And Dozier of Waitsburg is a former Walla Walla County commissioner.
In the race to fill Commissioner Johnson’s seat, voting will — by law — be limited. Only those who live in District 1, essentially the southern part of the county, can vote in the Primary.
However, once the two finalists are selected, the entire county will vote in November.
In this the race for the seat on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, the three Republican candidates are Walla Walla Realtor Roger Esparza, Hot Mama’s Espresso co-owner Jenny Mayberry and former Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office employee Tom Cooper.
Those living in District 1 need to get out and vote as their vote is not just loud, but booming.
Voting matters. It’s about selecting people to represent your views in local and state governments.
Don’t miss the opportunity.