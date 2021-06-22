The Associated Press reports a heat wave scorching the Western states. Locally, this next week will see temperatures breaking into the 100s. Please make sure to prepare yourself for the change and check on heat-vulnerable people you may know to help keep them safe.
In preparation for the heat wave, the Tri-City Herald reported that the Northwest’s only nuclear power plant, the Columbia Generating Station, powered up last Wednesday to help service the predicted increase in demand for energy.
As community members, we also should start gearing up to face the summer heat wave. Here are ways to prepare as shared by the Washington State Department of Health and ready.gov:
- Check your HVAC systems and/or have a backup in case of HVAC failure. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Wear light clothing.
- Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80%.
- Avoid strenuous activities.
- Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.
- Drink plenty of fluids, avoiding beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
- Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
These tips seem pretty standard, but one point that should be stressed for importance is to check on family members, neighbors and heat-vulnerable individuals. Children, older adults, the sick or overweight are all at a higher risk from extreme heat.
Our state’s Department of Health reports that “hospitalizations for heat-related illness in Washington state range from 25 to 113 people each year; about 50% are people ages 65 and older.”
The DOH also states that “heat-related health problems range from mild conditions like heat rash and heat cramps, to the most serious heat-related illness of heat stroke. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause dizziness and fatigue, leading to injuries such as falls and other accidents.”
If you know of anyone that does not have air conditioning or is not used to hot weather, make sure to check on them frequently.
As we increasingly experience the effects of global warming, we must get into the habit of preparation and of looking out for one another.