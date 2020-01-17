The state Supreme Court struck down parts of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to cap carbon pollution in the state.
The high court, in a 5-4 ruling, said the Clean Air Rule can’t be applied to companies that sell or distribute petroleum or natural gas because they don’t actually create the emissions.
“The issue is not whether man-made climate change is real — it is,” Justice Debra Stephens wrote for the court’s majority. “Nor is the issue whether dramatic steps are needed to curb the worst effects of climate change — they are. Instead, this case asks whether the Washington Clean Air Act grants Ecology the broad authority to establish and enforce greenhouse gas emission standards for businesses and utilities that do not directly emit greenhouse gases, but whose products ultimately do.”
This severely limits the scope of Inslee’s rule as, according to environmental groups, about 75% of emissions would have been covered by petroleum and natural gas importers and sellers.
Inslee has long sought to impose a broad carbon-emmissions tax not necessarily to raise revenue, but to combat global warming.
So it’s certain the ruling will energize Inslee and the Democrat-controlled Legislature to take further action to fix what they believe is broken. We urge caution.
While global warming is indeed a growing crisis — and we believe more needs to be done to combat it — Washington state can’t solve the problem alone. This state creates a mere sliver of the world’s carbon emissions. The fight against global warming is a national — and global — concern.
Imposing unreasonable fees in the state would hurt consumers and put businesses in the state at a competitive disadvantage with those in neighboring states. It could also drive businesses from Washington.
Those who want the problem solved with an all-in, 100% focus should not dismiss those who want to move a bit slower as the problem.
The all-or-nothing approach seemed to play a significant role in the voter’s rejection of a carbon-tax initiative in 2018.
It’s far smarter to build a consensus.
Moving forward, the governor and Legislature need to be pragmatic. The focus should be on what can be reasonably done to reduce emissions and, at the same time set a good example for other states to follow.
No, it won’t be easy. But gains, even small ones, are superior to political battles that generate only hot air — regardless of whether it causes pollution.