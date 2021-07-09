The most popular activities during summer include many kinds of water sports, more so now with so many spikes in heat. As we continue to enjoy this season of sun, practice good sense and safety, including wearing a life jacket and designating a sober skipper when operating any watercraft.
As with driving a car, the operator of any kind of vehicle is responsible for everyone’s safety. Ignoring this responsibility to enjoy an alcoholic beverage is a serious issue. It’s not only a danger to yourself and your passengers but everyone in the immediate area.
Add water and the danger multiplies. In water, emergency services can’t provide help as readily as on land.
Local Chief Criminal Deputy Richard Schram puts it this way: “If you get into a little fender bender in the street, you can just jump out of your car and walk around. If that type of thing happens in the water, and you go into the water and you’re not wearing a life jacket, now you have to self-rescue.”
As Trinity Pierce of the U-B reported Sunday, “using any substance and operating any sort of craft in the water can result in a BUI charge. This includes boats, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and even inflatable rafts. Every passenger on a watercraft must also have a Coast-Guard approved life jacket.”
Last year, Operation Dry Water — a yearlong awareness and enforcement campaign — found that there were 625 BUI arrests — operating a boat under the influence — nationwide.
In Washington, alcohol and drugs are one of the top contributing factors in fatal boating accidents. The Washington State Parks Boating Program reports:
In 2017, alcohol and drugs were a primary factor in 44% of fatal boating accidents.
From 2006 to 2016 years, there have been 57 deaths attributed to BUI.
Outside of alcohol usage, the United States Coast Guard reported in 2019 that “where cause of death was known, 79% of fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 86% were not wearing a life jacket.”
On the subject, Pierce reports, “Coast Guard approved life jackets that fit properly are one step to ensure boater safety.” May we add boating sober to list? Agreed, enjoying your alcoholic beverage of choice on the water is a great summer experience, but not at the cost of safety.