Postal Service should not be allowed to die

Is the survival of the U.S. Postal Service a partisan political issue?
It appears so as some liberals blame conservatives for anti-government stands that have restricted subsidies to the postal service while conservatives contend liberals did not allow the postal service to flourish in the free market.
Both sides make valid points, but they miss the reality that the postal service has been forced to serve two masters — Congress and consumers —in a way that has made it nearly impossible to be financially successful.
That’s become painfully clear in the past few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has reduced business for the postal service and made its already precarious financial situation more grim.
The postal service needs money to prop it up, something that Congress and the White House can’t agree on.
The roots of this financial debacle began years ago when the postal service was shaped into a hybrid business — part private enterprise and part government agency.
The postal service is a private corporation when it has to cover its costs with its revenue. The postal service is a government agency when it has to follow the whims of Congress and its mandates.
The way in which this nation communicates (via email, text and social media) has reduced the number of letters sent via the postal service while private package carriers are able to make profits because they are not required to serve the entire nation — from the largest cities to the smallest rural outposts.
So do we, as a nation, want a national mail service that must serve all? Or do we want to let the service essentially stop operating? Or do we let it serve only the areas of the country where it’s profitable?
We believe all should be served with national postal delivery. That means there must be some government subsidy as well as continued federal oversight.
The midst of a pandemic is not the time to leave the postal service in deeper debt.
The Washington Post reported that the postal service faces $22 billion in expected new losses over the next 18 months, on top of massive debt (estimated at $77 billion over the past dozen years), according to a statement by U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan.
That’s a bleak picture.
Moving forward, we need to keep in mind how the postal service was established.
Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution — adopted in 1789 — says that Congress shall have the power to establish “Post Offices and Post Roads.”
Mail delivery, as well as the post roads established so mail carriers could accomplish their task, were critical to the growth of America. Rural communities, in particular, benefited.
Much has changed over the past 231 years. That must be acknowledged.
Changes to the federal postal system are needed, but allowing it to wither in debt during a national crisis is a shortsighted approach.