Postal Service should continue treating ballots like first-class mail

Vote by mail in Washington state has been working well for a decade.
So why would Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman express concern about this year’s general election voting?
Well, it seems the U.S. Postal Service may no longer honor what’s been a hand-shake-type agreement to deliver ballots like they are first-class mail even though the 39 counties in Washington are paying the cheaper bulk rate.
“If they actually start enforcing those delivery times, our ballots now could take up to 10 days to be delivered,” said Wyman, a Republican. “Now we are out of the window for someone that changes their address online eight days before Election Day to be able to mail them a ballot and be certain that it’s going to be received, so this is very concerning and it may force us to direct the counties to do all of those later mailings as first-class postage.”
That could cost up to six times more, she added — and not happily.
Wyman grew concerned after receiving a letter from USPS General Counsel Thomas Marshall reminding her that first-class mail is delivered within two to five days, while most “marketing mail” takes three to 10 days to reach its destination. He covered other topics but the focus on the speed of delivery hit a nerve.
Meanwhile, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who took control of the Postal Service in June, said on Friday that ballots won’t be delayed.
“Despite any assertions to the contrary, we are not slowing down election mail or any other mail,” he told the Postal Service Board of Governors.
We should take him at his word.
And that should mean that Washington’s ballots should continue to be treated as first-class mail.
However, it would be imprudent not to reach out to DeJoy to make certain that the ballots will continue to have first-class treatment.
Washington’s congressional delegation, including Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, both Eastern Washington Republicans, should also reach out to DeJoy and the White House to ensure speedy delivery of ballots to voters and return to the elections offices.
Now is not the time to alter the delivery status of ballots even if the rate paid is for mass mailings.
Giving the counties and their taxpayers (us) a break is the right thing to do for something as important as voting. It should be about boosting participation. Plus, just like any business, the post office should give its best customers a price break.
The postage collected for those 4.5 million ballots being mailed (with return postage) in Washington state is millions of dollars for the post office.
This deal is a win-win for the taxpayers, the post office and the nation.
Beyond that, DeJoy gave his word that election mail would not be slowed.