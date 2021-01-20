Pop-up vaccine event gets job done

Monday’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Walla Walla University was a success given that 827 people were administered their first of two doses of the vaccine.
Yet, it was also frustrating for those who found out too late about the impromptu event and thus didn’t get a chance for vaccination. Their frustration was likely exacerbated by the posts on social media by folks gleefully having a needle stuck in their arms.
Frustrations aside, government and health-care officials did the right thing in cobbling together this vaccination event after Gov. Jay Inslee asked them to do so 24 hours earlier.
The harsh reality is that the previous system, vaccinating the most vulnerable groups in a methodical, systemic way was too slow.
Matching available vaccines with those who want it as quickly as possible is the way to go. That first-come, first-served approach isn’t always fair, but it can be efficient. In addition, this is new for everybody so a lot of learning on the fly is occurring,
On Sunday, Inslee had a conference call with executives of hospitals and others in the COVID-19 delivery chain.
“We got the message that we need to speed up delivery, and we need to get anything that we have in supply, even if it’s reserved for people with appointments, and we need to get it in arms,” said Dr. Christopher Hall, chief medical officer for Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
County health officials, St. Mary officials and others went to work Sunday afternoon to set up the pop-up event for older people, at least 50 with an emphasis on those 65 or older, on Walla Walla University’s campus starting at 2 p.m. Monday.
Social media was used to alert the public and then word spread person to person. Sometimes by text message or a telephone call. Many even got word by eavesdropping on conversations.
It was an imperfect approach, yet it got the needed result.
Numbers were passed out to save a spot in line in a somewhat willy-nilly fashion as many volunteers were dispatched with handfuls of numbers to various areas around the church and along the streets. The numbers were not necessarily distributed in chronological order.
That, however, did not seem to bother many of those waiting for the shots — they were just happy they received a number that meant they would eventually get a vaccine.
Nevertheless, improvement to future vaccine events is needed — and will certainly happen.
That starts with great communication. The county Department of Community Health needs to put all the information available out there — positive or negative — so the public can trust what is being said.
The vibe in the aftermath of Monday’s successful pop-up vaccination event indicates this is the direction this community is going. All who want to be vaccinated will have their opportunity when new shipments of vaccines arrive.