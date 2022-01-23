With spring fast approaching, federal officials are working to make the summer — and wildfire season — less hazardous.
The stakes couldn’t be much higher as wildfires rage through our forest and prairies on an increasingly regular basis: Life and limb are as much at risk as property, the environment and, in our Valley, the drinking water supply.
According to The Associated Press, “The Biden administration said Tuesday it will significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around ‘hot spots’ where nature and neighborhoods collide.” Other techniques that improve forest health will also be implemented in addition to forest thinning.
We’re pleased to see federal lawmakers are on board with work to make our lands safer and more resilient.
One thing to make clear: Fires are a natural part of a forest’s life cycle. These events, on a small scale, help clear underbrush, dead wood and other materials that, if left unaddressed, could contribute to bigger, more devastating wildfires. Maintenance of our forests is imperative not only to support a healthy biosphere, but to boost the safety of our communities.
“You’re going to have forest fires. The question is how catastrophic do those fires have to be,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told The AP in an interview. “The time to act is now if we want to ultimately over time change the trajectory of these fires.”
And, thankfully, action is being taken.
A $50 billion plan is in the works “to no more than double the use of controlled fires and logging to reduce trees and other vegetation that serves as tinder in the most at-risk areas,” reports The AP. This plan is still only partially funded, but it’s a start.
Some people are critical of the precautionary burns because they cause air pollution and can become bigger, uncontrolled fires.
Pollution from smaller prescribed burns pales in comparison to what can be months of damaging smoke from massive wildfires. And while nobody wants to risk a controlled burn becoming uncontrolled, the value of burns and other brush-clearing measures is significant.
Lake Tahoe, for example, was a recent victim of wildfires, but forest thinning, proactively implemented since at least 2017, played a huge role in slowing last summer’s giant Caldor Fire that, The AP states, “destroyed almost 800 homes and prompted evacuations of tens of thousands of residents and tourists.”
Sadly, forest fires are becoming too regular. With the Biden administration taking steps to support healthy and resilient forests and communities, we hope the resulting preventive work will begin to pay off soon.