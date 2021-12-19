On Dec. 1, Walla Walla City Council repealed a utility fee of $12.65 per month meant to help fund ambulance services.
Walla Walla County has a first-class ambulance service staffed by highly trained paramedics. Few cities or counties the size of Walla Walla have emergency medical responders and equipment of this caliber.
This service is extremely expensive. And that’s exactly why an ambulance utility fee needs to be implemented. The funding provides necessary support so the Walla Walla Fire Department’s ambulance service, which serves the entire county when advanced life support is needed, can be maintained.
According to the U-B’s Dian Ver Valen, “increased demand for the service and higher cost of operations will likely mean a $4.7 million shortfall in 2023, based on the study by FCS Group. That’s the portion the city would have to float, if no ambulance utility was charged, of an estimated $8.3 million for operating the ambulance service that year.”
When the utility fee hike was brought to the City Council in May 2019, reasons for nixing the fee included that “it would be too costly for citizens” and that “the possibility of forming a regional fire authority in the future would address the deficit,” according to then-U-B reporter Forrest Holt.
A decision has not been reached on the feasibility of a regional fire authority. The last we’ve heard on that front was a recent study recommending a merger of Walla Walla County Fire Protection District 4, city of Walla Walla and city of College Place fire departments. This is welcome progress, but in the meantime, the EMS utility bill continues to grow and decisions must be made.
To be fair, the recent repeal of this utility fee was made on reasonable grounds: The “vote was prompted at least in part by concerns that a utility fee hike of nearly $152 a year could place an undue burden on the city’s poorest residents, especially those who have been hit hard by the pandemic,” reports Emry Dinman of the U-B.
Unless the next City Council, to be sworn in next month, decides the utility fee should be instated at a more affordable rate — which should be considered — the only other option is to hasten the establishment of a regional fire authority.
The time is right, particularly with the recent growth in College Place and outside the Walla Walla city limits, to bring these departments together. Top-notch service is needed throughout Walla Walla’s urban area, inside and outside the city limits of Walla Walla and College Place.
As to the ambulance utility fee: Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey said, “as you know, the ambulance fund has been operating in the red since about 2017, requiring annual subsidies from the general fund to keep us afloat.”
Ver Valen reports that according to Yancey, approximately “$1.2 million will need to be shifted from the general fund to cover ambulance costs in 2021 and again in 2022.”
If the city of Walla Walla were to carry the full cost of running the fire department and its ambulance service, it would simply be too expensive. Cuts would have to be made, and that would result in inferior emergency medical services.
We urge residents and the City Council to reconsider the repeal or establish a regional fire authority sooner rather than later.