Phase 2 is opportunity to prove we can open safely

Walla Walla County was finally approved on Wednesday for the much-anticipated move to Phase 2 of reopening from the coronavirus lockdown.
Since the goal is to move to Phase 3 and, finally, Phase 4 as quickly — and, most importantly, as safely — as possible, it’s critical that all the Phase 2 rules are followed.
Let’s get this right.
This starts with being understanding of the owners, managers and employees of the various businesses. They are trying to earn a living, so if they make a request to better comply with the state’s rules for Phase 2, please do so without causing a fuss.
Keep in mind that Phase 2 is a long way from business as usual.
Phase 2, which allows recreational, social and business activities with the implementation of safety restrictions, is expected to last about three weeks.
Businesses previously deemed “nonessential” can now open, and gatherings of up to five people outside of the household per week will be allowed. That last one seems a bit arbitrary — and very tough (if not impossible) to enforce — but everyone should try to make it work.
It could be frustrating where Phase 2 rules say restaurants can only run at 50% capacity. That model doesn’t necessarily pencil out for all restaurants. Some establishments need far more customers to make it possible to cover costs. Others can make a go of it at half capacity but might need customers to be flexible in where they sit and how they interact with the wait staff.
Still, annoyances aside, this is a great opportunity to help the businesses that employ our friends and neighbors get back to work.
Again, it’s critical that this be done by the book so that Walla Walla County can keep moving forward and have state restrictions lifted by late summer.
When that occurs, however, it’s incumbent on us to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wash our hands often — with extreme vigor.
Phase 3 is on the horizon if we do Phase 2 right.