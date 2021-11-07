Back in 2018, when the Walla Walla City Council first voted on forming a five-member salary commission to decide how much council members would be paid, we named it a horrible decision. And now we see the fruits of this ill-advised move in public service stipends-turned-salaries more than doubling at the worst possible time.
Don’t get us wrong, the reason the commission gave for raising these salaries is well-meaning. According to U-B reporter Emry Dinman, “the commission stated that it believed that the increased salaries would allow people of more diverse financial means to hold public office.”
A noble intention. But tripling the mayor’s salary and more than doubling council member’s salaries seems excessive.
Serving on the Walla Walla City Council is not a job, but rather a public service. And the $500 per month for the mayor and $400 per month for each council member is more a stipend to offset personal expenses while doing the people’s business. It was never intended to be a salary.
Serving on the City Council is simply not what members do for a living.
It might well be that council members did not envision the pay for their service to rise beyond the stipend level, but when a commission is formed, and its members are not constrained by public oversight, salaries tend to rise higher and higher.
In December 2018, then-Mayor Barbara Clark made an essential point when she cast the lone dissenting vote for establishing the commission.
“Commissions decide high,” she said, pointing to that year’s outrageous salary increase for state legislators by a state salary commission. “I’m not sure that that helped the Legislature to work any better or more efficiently.”
State voters in 1986 approved a constitutional amendment that took the power to set salaries away from the Legislature and put it in the hands of a 16-member commission. The salaries for elected officials have gone up and up regardless of the economic situation the state is facing — or the amount of legislative work accomplished.
We strongly believe that decisions on how much money, whether it’s called a salary or stipend, paid to elected officials should be made by people accountable to the public — not a commission that has no public oversight.
As far as we can tell, Walla Walla isn’t having trouble attracting top-notch candidates to run for the City Council. Just look at our most recent election.
And if the mayor and council members truly feel their stipends-now-salaries are too low (and not covering their expenses), they should have the political courage to raise the monthly compensation and ask it of the people.
Again, while the intention behind this decision is noble, the pay hike itself seems excessive.
