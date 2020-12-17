Pay freeze for CEOs sends right message in pandemic

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be hitting those who earn — or earned, when they had jobs — the lowest salaries, those under $100,000 a year.
Meanwhile, executives who earn hefty six-figure or more salaries haven’t been harmed much by the pandemic. In fact, they might be seeing bigger payouts.
It just doesn’t feel right. And that’s why it is heartening to read this week that the CEO of Sound Transit in the Puget Sound metro area voluntarily opted to forgo his scheduled pay raise and annual bonus of more than $21,000.
Now, to be clear, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, won’t be eating Top Ramen for breakfast, lunch and dinner because of his decision. His salary will remain a whopping $379,600 a year.
Nevertheless, let’s give Rogoff credit for understanding he makes big bucks while the vast majority of those working for Sound Transit, a public agency, do not.
Rogoff chose a pay freeze “in light of the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic, and his desire to lead by example as the agency works toward containing operating costs,” Transit-Board Chairman Kent Keel, who also serves as a University Place City Council member, said in a committee meeting last week.
As a matter of principle, Rogoff did the right thing.
Other leaders in government and the private sector would be wise to follow his lead. It will make it far easier to preserve the esprit de corps — that feeling of we are all in this together — now and in the future if the economy tanks further forcing even more cuts. Symbolism matters
And, from a practical point of view, cutting costs now will make future cuts a tad less painless.
The concept of leaders freezing (or even reducing) their pay is most important in government agencies supported by tax dollars.
Many taxpayers are hurting financially. They have lost jobs or seen their hours reduced.
These folks are scrimping to make their dollars last longer. It’s incumbent on government officials to be as frugal as possible in these tough economic times.
Pay raises for high-ranking state and local government officials should be frozen for the next year. Sound Transit’s CEO has set an excellent example.