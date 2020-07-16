Pause on reopening frustrating but necessary

Ugh!
Most of Washington state — and Walla Walla County — won’t be moving to Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan anytime soon.
Frankly, it’s discouraging as this county was on the cusp of relaxing some of the COVID-19 rules, which included allowing more folks to dine at restaurants. (Columbia County progressed faster and is now in Phase 3.)
A surge in coronavirus cases across the nation, specifically Florida and Arizona, and a bump up in this state caused Gov. Jay Inslee to reassess the timeline for reopening Washington.
On Tuesday, he announced that the state won’t relax restrictions further for at least two weeks.
Yes, it’s disappointing, but it is also the wise thing to do.
It’s critical to slow the spread of the virus now so it doesn’t overtake us and we can get back to normal sooner.
Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this on Tuesday: “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I think that in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control.”
Is he correct? Maybe. But it certainly gives us a better shot than pretending the virus doesn’t exist. It does.
And, as we are learning each day, COVID-19 might well have some dire long-term consequences for those who have been sickened by it.
It seems more and more Americans are accepting that reality. COVID can’t be unchecked.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, this week said it will mandate customers wear masks inside all of its stores nationwide starting on Monday.
This is a positive development.
Inslee said the current rise of confirmed cases in the state leaves Washington in “a dangerous position” if restrictions are eased.
“You can drown with the tide coming in, if you don’t move, even though it’s really slow, just as much … as a big, instant wave,” Inslee said. “And that’s the situation we’re looking at. An incoming tide, in my view.”
But Inslee’s announcement on Tuesday adds no new restrictions, it simply keeps Washingtonians in a holding pattern. His statewide order to wear masks in public remains intact.
And, the governor said, the mask-wearing effort has “shown early success.”
Let’s hope more good news will follow so that Washington — and Walla Walla County — will move forward rather than having rollbacks imposed.