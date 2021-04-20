A short-term but important step was taken to protect affordable housing in the Walla Walla Valley. Last Tuesday, at a virtual meeting, the “College Place City Council passed a resolution adopting a 12-month moratorium on the filing, acceptance, processing, and/or approval of applications for development in areas used as mobile/manufactured home parks,” according to the U-B’s Chloe LeValley.
Spurred into action by concerns voiced by mobile home residents in College Place, the city and the manufactured park owners in question moved to respond to the potential issue that, if realized, could displace many in our Valley.
“Through the course of some affordable housing studies and some notification from one of the concerned residents, it’s come to the city’s attention that it’s possible that because of the change of the zoning to multi-family residential, we may have inadvertently created a situation where manufactured home parks are threatened with the possibility of redevelopment,” said Jon Rickard, College Place community development director.
Steps forward proposed by the City Council include planning a new zoning district for mobile home communities and a public hearing centered on the possible new zoning.
This is excellent news.
And while this move does not entirely solve the affordable housing issue the Walla Walla Valley has, it demonstrates a listening ear on behalf of the College Place City Council.
“The moratorium now allows city officials time to study the matter and propose a return to mobile home park zoning; that has been our singular goal from the outset,” said Brian Thorne, a College Place resident who highlighted the issue early last month.
Housing security is essential for a healthy community. It enables students to focus on school, workers to engage in careers, seniors to enjoy retirement, and residents to participate in their communities.
The bottom line is that this Valley needs affordable and diverse housing.
We applaud the City Council for their responsive action and for moving toward creating measures protecting the Valley’s manufactured home communities. We are also glad for the comments of the owners of local manufactured housing communities assuring residents of long-term housing security.
Let’s keep growing toward protecting our Valley’s diversity in housing.