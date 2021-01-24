Pause in standardized testing is an opportunity to rethink approach

Standardized testing in public schools has been controversial in Washington state for 30 years.
The pandemic is likely to make this issue even hotter as a growing number of people are calling for revamping testing — yet again — or even eliminating it.
Across the nation a great many school districts have paused standardized testing because school schedules have been turned upside down and inside out by the pandemic. School districts, like Walla Walla, have gone to remote or distance learning in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect students and teachers. Others, such as is now starting to be done locally, have gone to a hybrid approach in which students spend some time in the classroom and time on computers.
All this has been challenging for many students (and their parents), and as a result grades and achievement are declining.
Standardized tests don’t make a whole lotta sense at this time. The results would be meaningless.
But when the pandemic recedes, and it will, education experts and others are pondering the future of standardized testing.
“To some the pause provides an opportunity to rethink the way we turn the lessons students learn into numbers on spreadsheets,” wrote Seattle Times reporter Joy Resmovits in an article looking at the testing issue. “Tests have evolved since their introduction to federal policy: They’re more nuanced, with providers hiring experts to examine their cultural competence.”
Washington state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said, for example, that instead of state tests, he wants to see an amped-up national NAEP test, with more meaningful exams for students in classrooms.
Given that Washington’s record on statewide testing is spotty, it is worth exploring.
It started in the 1990s with the WASL (Washington Assessment of Student Learning). But when too many students could not pass the test, changes were made. And then more changes were made. And then it was tossed out and replaced. And then another test was put in its place.
In 2013 the Legislature mandated the class of 2019 would be the first to be required to pass the new Common Core-based tests in language arts and math to receive a diploma.
Not surprisingly, tweaks continue to be made in order to make some groups happy, which only makes others unhappy.
In the end, we see value in establishing benchmarks for student achievement as a way to determine if our schools are going in the right direction. To this point, that has not occurred in the way it was first envisioned.
Perhaps the pause in testing caused by the pandemic will give education officials across America the perspective needed to make changes to testing that better measures student progress and doesn’t create as much turmoil.
That is a lot to ask for, but it’s something that needs to be sought. The current patchwork of testing hasn’t been a grand success.