Pacific Northwest historical archives must remain in Seattle

Our collective history is something that must be preserved so new generations can fully understand the foundation their lives were built on.
Unfortunately, that’s a concept that is missed — or ignored — by some in our federal government.
The federal government is proposing the sale of the National Archives and Records Administration’s building in Seattle as a way to generate some quick cash. This is outrageously shortsighted.
If the building is sold, a vast collection of historically significant documents from the Pacific Northwest would be scattered around the county to buildings as if they were mini-storage units. Sure, they would be preserved but those who would find meaning in them would not have access.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has wisely filed a lawsuit against the federal government in an attempt to stop the sale.
The National Archives in Seattle, Ferguson said, constitutes “our DNA in the Pacific Northwest.”
The Seattle facility is home to records related to the internment of Japanese Americans and Chinese Exclusion Act case files. It also contains treaties and other records for 272 tribal governments in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
“The tribes really value having these materials close to us,” said Jeromy Sullivan, chairman of the Port S’Klallam Tribe. ”It verifies things we’ve talked about in our oral histories over the years.”
The fact is that once the material is scattered, it won’t be easily accessible. The records would be moved to archive centers in Missouri and California where only .001% of the material is digitized.
And exactly why does the federal government want to deprive the public access to its records?
Money.
The 10-acres of land the archives are located on is highly valuable for residential housing. The federal government has determined the sale should “generate the highest and best value and return for the taxpayer.”
The federal government’s role isn’t turning a profit on real estate. It is to provide services that the people can’t provide for themselves. Preserving history certainly applies.
It’s ironic that some federal officials fret about a few million dollars in real estate profit as trillions of dollars of stimulus checks are being deposited in Americans’ bank accounts.
Those folks have lost perspective.
Let’s hope Ferguson’s lawsuit, joined by 40 other plaintiffs, blocks this proposed sale.
Pacific Northwest history deserves better than essentially being tossed into storage lockers in Missouri and California.