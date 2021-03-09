Throughout the pandemic, students, parents, teachers and staff have all struggled with connecting, not only with curricula but with each other. As most of our community has transitioned to distanced or remote interacting, it’s painfully evident that talking to others via a screen isn’t conducive to impactful conversations. Add learning to the mix and a whole new level of complexity is added.
Many teachers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to create connections with students throughout this pandemic but, as ever, there are always teachers and students who fall through the cracks not only because of the obstacles of pandemic learning, but for a lack of funds to help create opportunities for effective learning.
A proposal sponsored by Senator Sam Hunt, D-Washington, attempts to address one of these two obstacles for high poverty schools. The Washington Outdoor School Consortium, as the proposal is known, requests $10 million “to send up to 20,000 5th and 6th grade students to a full week of residential outdoor education,” according to a recent press release. The proposal is currently being considered by the Washington State Legislature.
A proud rite of passage of the Pacific Northwest for only 10% of the state’s students, outdoor education is an opportunity to bond with peers in much more memorable ways than through video chats. Even before the pandemic, outdoor school, classified as accelerated learning, proved an excellent opportunity to develop lifelong skills and memories for those able to attend. The program also boasts increased attendance, student achievement and graduation rates as results of student participation.
Through the Washington Outdoor School Consortium, students most impacted by the pandemic will be able to explore nature’s fauna and flora, learn leadership and collaboration, experience scientific concepts in the field, and potentially discover future careers in education, natural resources and the sciences.
But beyond what pre-pandemic outdoor education offered, this new project aims “to help children from high opportunity gap schools to catch up on their learning and cope with the social and mental obstacles that come with being stuck at home, learning on screens for the past year,” said Roberta McFarland, co-chair of the Washington Outdoor School Consortium.
She added, “I became involved with the effort because I believe in education and the interdisciplinary curriculum of outdoor schools, but mostly because I believe in equity. All students need a week in the woods with their class to experience nature with a sense of curiosity, whether from the inner city or rural backroads. Outdoor School changes lives.”
We applaud this effort to give this pandemic’s most negatively impacted students a leg up during these difficult times. Funding this endeavor is a step towards more equitable and impactful education.