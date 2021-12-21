As the year ends, we’re proud of how the community has stepped up to support the local economy. And with just a few more days left for last-minute Christmas shopping, we urge residents of the Valley to continue patronizing our local businesses today and throughout the rest of this pandemic.
Last year, we asked readers to pay — pun intended — attention to and take pride in where we spend our money. This year, it’s obvious Valley residents got the memo.
The U-B’s Hector del Castillo reports record sales for local businesses that are leaving shelves bare, and this time, pandemic shortages are not to blame.
“We’re so far up over 2019, which was our best year to date,” Sweetwater Paper & Home owner Robin Consani said. “I’m having to place orders right now and hope to get them in maybe before Christmas. Some things we thought maybe we have enough of, and we do not.”
Our Valley has put our money where our mouth is and as a result, “Walla Walla weathered the storm much better than other communities our size, and that is entirely because our community showed up,” said Kathryn Witherington, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation executive director.
We can’t help but be proud.
Our area has a history of pulling together and caring for each other. At the start of 2020, helpers came out of the woodwork to support residents affected by floods. Later, our community poured out resources and help for those fighting wildfires in the region.
Throughout all of this, many community members took the virus shut-downs and restrictions in stride, contributing to a local economy that, despite having lost nine downtown tenants, continues to grow and generate interest. Need proof? This year alone downtown Walla Walla added 17 new businesses.
Nearing the end of 2021, let’s continue showing up for our business owners and invest in the health of our local economy.
With another coronavirus variant looming, we still ask residents to shop safely and responsibly. Let’s all show extra patience and as the pandemic continues.
But given how our community is pulling together to support the local economy, we have faith in a bright future.