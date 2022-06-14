Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington... Walla Walla River near Touchet affecting Walla Walla County. .Runoff from Mondays rain continues to move down the Walla Walla River. For the Walla Walla River...including Touchet...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Walla Walla River near Touchet down to the Columbia River. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low land areas along river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 13.1 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon or evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 05/05/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&