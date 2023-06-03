Graduation season always brings inspiring stories of ambition, hard work, perseverance.
Photos of fresh-faced grads, smiling and hopeful, fill our pages each June, and their words fill our hearts every year.
We doubt we'll meet any local scholars who have taken a path quite like Sunnyside's Refugio Zesati, however.
Zesati is 77, an age at which many people are prone to looking back, not ahead. Save for a couple of highly motivated 2024 presidential candidates, the majority of people Zesati's age are retired.
Not Zesati — so don't even think about buying him a rocking chair as a graduation gift. Instead, he's celebrating earning his GED through Heritage University in Toppenish last month.
As he told El Sol de Yakima's Gloria Ibáñez in a recent interview, Zesati has already been accepted into Yakima Valley College. Over the next year, he plans to take classes at YVC's Grandview campus to improve his English skills.
Zesati emigrated to the United States in 1967, picking peaches in California's Sacramento Valley, then making his way to Wapato as the apple harvest was winding down in 1972. He took a quick liking to the area and eventually his whole family joined him from Zacatecas, Mexico.
With the equivalent of a sixth-grade education, Zesati spent years working hard in the fields. Evidently, he also drank hard — he told Ibáñez he quit 28 years ago, but he blames his "bad habit" for preventing him from focusing on his education.
Encouraged by his sister and brother-in-law to go back to school, Zesati finally started taking classes in 2019.
"It was not so easy for me," told Ibáñez, "because I had not been used to study for a long time. But I became interested when I began to know the history of this country, why they came from England, then the problems of the North and the South, the Native Americans, what they had fought to establish a beautiful democracy, and I grew to love this country even more."
In addition to what he's learned to earn that diploma, Zesati has gained his share of practical knowledge over the years.
His advice to others?
• It's never too late.
• Don't get distracted by bad habits.
• If you fall, you can get back up.
Zesati's story is motivational on any number of levels, but the fact that his life backs up his words is especially striking. And that life exemplifies many of the values we say we cherish as a nation: willingness to work, accepting personal responsibility, love of family and country.
Whether you're 17 or 77, following those ideals will likely keep you on the path to a successful life.
Zesati, it seems, is as much a teacher as a student.