The U.S. and Washington state flags fly at half-staff in front of the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in memory of the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was quick to react to the carnage at a Texas elementary school, sending a Twitter message listing the gun control measures the Democratic-controlled state has taken. He finished with: “Your turn Congress.”