Members of Rise and Resist participate in their weekly "Truth Tuesday" protest at News Corp headquarters on Feb. 21, 2023, in New York City. Text messages and emails between various Fox News hosts and network executives obtained during a defamation lawsuit brought by voting machine company Dominion against Fox News were released last week. They show that company employees had a much different view of election fraud than what was being broadcast on air in order not to lose viewers who supported then-President Donald Trump. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)