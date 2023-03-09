Judge Chris Lanese talks with attorneys during a scheduling hearing in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia, Wash., for a lawsuit against the Washington Legislature brought by a coalition of news organizations, and led by The Associated Press, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The suit challenges lawmakers' claim that the state's public records law excludes them from stricter disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)