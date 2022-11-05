Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Washington, including the following county, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall, especially Mill Creek east of Walla Walla as stage peaks at 18 feet on Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 344 AM PDT, Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen along the foothills and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. An additional 0.1 to 0.25 inches is possible in the foothills and 0.25 to 0.5 inches is possible in the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kooskooskie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&