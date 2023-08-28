A lawsuit from 22 Washington counties against the state government points out the frustration of officials throughout the state and the need for added attention on mental health services.
Whether or not the suit is deemed to have merit, Washington’s mental health system has been in a lengthy spiral that contributes to the opioid crisis, the homeless crisis and other deleterious outcomes across our state. Clark County is not party to the lawsuit filed in Pierce County Superior Court, but the need for quick and effective action is evident here.
Specifically, the lawsuit is against the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, claiming that officials have failed to provide adequate mental health treatment at facilities such as Western State Hospital. The facility in Lakewood, near Tacoma, is the state’s largest behavioral health hospital.
The complaint hinges on civil conversion patients — those who are initially brought in on criminal charges but lack competency to stand trial and are moved to a separate, civil system.
The Seattle Times reports: “DSHS had said it would no longer accept these patients due to bed shortages and its obligation to house a growing number of other patients under a legal settlement known as Trueblood. That ruling sets time frames for serving what’s known as forensic patients, people coming in from jails who require competency evaluations and if needed, restoration treatment.”
Last month, a federal judge fined state officials $100 million for breaching the settlement and ordered state officials to prioritize people coming from jails. The Times reports: “That’s left state officials in a tricky situation as they face pressure from both the federal order and local municipalities. If civil conversion patients aren’t being housed at state facilities, local prosecutors across the state say they worry about the ripple effect on public safety.”
Indeed, the mental health system can be convoluted as officials work to meet conflicting mandates from the courts. But problems with Washington’s system have been festering for decades despite a growing state budget, gradually ratcheting up issues that contribute to the social problems we see on streets and roadsides.
Designated by state law as the lead jurisdictions for dealing with these issues, that places growing pressure on county governments.
As King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion said: “Refusing to admit and indiscriminately releasing those with serious behavioral health issues — who were previously charged with felony crimes — without providing necessary treatment or proper notice to local authorities and crime victims is a clear dereliction of duty by DSHS.” King County Executive Dow Constantine added: “It is the state’s responsibility in these circumstances to provide people treatment and a chance to recover.”
Crises driven by mental health care, opioids and homelessness are not unique to Washington. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek recently formed a task force to revitalize downtown Portland, saying “There’s a sense of urgency in this group. We are here to ... be very clear that at this moment we can’t just talk about things, we have to do things.”
The same can be said for counties throughout Washington, and providing adequate mental health care — particularly for those facing criminal charges — is a good place to start.
DSHS executives note that the demand for behavioral health care is quickly expanding. State officials should meet that demand for the benefit of those who need care and for the benefit of the public.