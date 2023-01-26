Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&