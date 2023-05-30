Kevin “not my fault” McCarthy is playing with an economic time bomb. The House speaker’s tenuous grip on his Republican majority grows weaker by the day and could quickly fall apart if he allows his debt-ceiling obstinacy to endanger the economy and stock market. If past is prologue, the GOP will suffer in next year’s elections if it presses debt-ceiling brinkmanship to the point where America defaults on its bills.
Think about that: McCarthy risks putting the nation in a position, for the first time in history, of not being able to pay what it owes to veterans, Social Security and Medicare recipients, contractors and global lenders. Try as McCarthy does to blame President Joe Biden and the Democrats for this impasse, he is the one who insists on tying future spending (the budget process) to debts already incurred and authorized by Congress. The Senate would gladly pass a bill raising the debt-ceiling, but it’s the McCarthy-led House that stands in the way. So try as he might to blame others, this one’s on him.
That means McCarthy is responsible for all of those hits on Americans’ sagging 401(k) accounts, whose values have dipped seriously as the impasse continues and will nosedive if McCarthy allows the nation to default. The last time such an impasse occurred, in 2011, the stock market plummeted 7%, largely because the uncertainty about America’s creditworthiness caused a top rating company to lower America’s credit rating.
For all of McCarthy’s talk about fiscal responsibility, Americans should consider the cost of yet another credit-rating downgrade. A downgrade would mean less confidence in America’s ability to cover future loans, which causes lenders to raise their interest rates. So McCarthy is leading America down a path of more fiscal irresponsibility by dragging out the uncertainty about whether the nation’s debts will be paid.
Standard & Poors has never restored America’s top-tier rating since the company downgraded it in 2011. The fact that this uncertainty keeps coming back again and again already is causing credit rating companies to think about a downgrade regardless of the outcome of negotiations between McCarthy and Biden.
“We are more concerned this time around,” James McCormack, Fitch’s global head of sovereign ratings, told CNN. He added: “You’ve already run up the bill, so it seems strange to have a debate later over paying it back.”
Some voters will no doubt buy into McCarthy’s claim that the impasse is the Democrats’ fault, but most won’t. Which is why, when Republicans tried this blame game in 2011, voters punished them in the following year’s elections, costing the GOP eight seats in the House and two in the Senate. Similar voter retaliation next year would almost certainly cost McCarthy his already thin majority.
People don’t like politicians messing with their pocketbooks. A clean debt-ceiling increase is McCarthy’s best, and possibly only, option to save his own job.