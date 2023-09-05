Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on Aug. 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said Aug. 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)