There aren’t many practical reasons for the differences in men’s and women’s clothing — it’s mostly just tradition. Arbitrary.
Women routinely wear pants, some men favor skirts or kilts and nearly everybody’s comfortable wearing button-up shirts, ball caps or sweats. Still, the world has managed to keep spinning.
It’s just fabric, after all. Fibers.
So it’s hard to understand the angst some among us experience when they hear a drag show might be going on down the street. Evidently, they fear that fabric and fibers can somehow be arranged to help “groom” children.
But lighthearted, G-rated performances featuring men dressed as women have been going on for decades — including here in Yakima — with absolutely no harm to anyone, and until recently, with little or no public outcry.
Lately, however, as a darker and decidedly more restrictive tone has taken hold across the country, the backlash has turned menacing.
It’s disappointing and disturbing. And it can’t be tolerated.
Things degenerated dramatically in recent weeks when protesters targeted two Tri-Cities restaurants that has hosted peaceful, family-friendly drag events without incident for years.
The restaurant was vandalized and the owner received a threatening letter via the U.S. Mail that is now under investigation by federal authorities.
This, evidently, is the misguided, dangerous path that some extremists are willing to take in order to restore “family values” while depriving their neighbors of their personal freedoms.
But resorting to vandalism and death threats to scare others into following arbitrary dress codes that aren’t required by any religion or law shouldn’t be a value in any family. And trying to tell fellow citizens how to live, who to love and what they can or cannot wear doesn’t enhance America’s greatness, it degrades it.
This kind of hatred desecrates the values this country has long held dear – including bravery.
It’s easy to dismiss such atrocious behaviors as the acts of a few disturbed or maladjusted individuals. But their numbers seem to have grown in recent years, inflamed by irresponsible and deceitful agitators posing as legitimate journalists, politicians and social activists.
At the moment, they’re out to stop men from wearing dresses and wigs. But by next week they might object to women wearing camo or anybody else wearing cowboy boots.
Who knows where people driven by fear and insecurity will stop? We’d almost feel sorry for them if they weren’t wreaking such havoc on the rest of the world.
But they are, and it’s long past time for all of us to stand firm and make it clear that the abhorrent targeting of anyone else — by race, gender, sexual preference or the very clothes they choose to wear — is unacceptable in this community.
At the same time, we must be unwavering in supporting any of our neighbors whose lives are being disrupted by the hostility of those who misunderstand and distort the basic principles of a civilized society.
Compassion, kindness, love — those are family values. Vandalism and writing threatening letters? Those aren’t values at all.
They’re petty crimes.