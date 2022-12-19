Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-84 and Highway 204 will be impacted by snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&