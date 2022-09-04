The benefits of bilingualism extend far beyond being able to communicate in a second language.
That’s why state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal’s proposal to make dual-language education available in every public school district by 2040 is a worthy goal.
State lawmakers should consider Reykdal’s proposal. Educational research shows that people who speak two or more languages have an easier time understanding math concepts, using logic, focusing and developing strong mental habits like critical thinking. But most Washington school districts don’t begin offering world language courses until students reach upper grades.
Dual language programs accelerate language-learning by incorporating language instruction throughout the school day. This approach gives younger students opportunities to build fluency and reap the add-on benefits of multilingualism even as they learn math, science and other subjects.
But only 42 of the state’s 295 public school districts — about 14% — offer dual language programs, according to state education officials. All told, about 35,000 students are enrolled in dual-language programs across the state.
Expanding these programs to all school districts would not be cheap. Reykdal suggests expanding dual-language programs over time. He’d like lawmakers to invest $18.9 million during the 2023-25 biennium, with further investments rolling out until 2040. The money would fund development grants to school districts and for teachers and bilingual certified paraeducators.
These are worthy investments in children’s education, especially those who live in school districts that haven’t been able to launch dual-language programs, and those whose families can’t afford private language instruction.
As always, the devil will be in the details. Even so, it’s an idea worth exploring. All Washington students should have access to early foreign-language education, regardless of where they live.