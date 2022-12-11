Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain is expected to continue early this afternoon in the vicinity of Walla Walla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&