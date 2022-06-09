FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events – former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)