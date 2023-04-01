FILE - The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo., July 27, 2018. Booming oil and gas revenue has put Wyoming back among states with big budget surpluses but Republican Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned lawmakers Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, to save, not splurge, out of concern that tough times will eventually return. Now, Wyoming's looking at a surplus approaching $1 billion, thanks to higher energy prices. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)