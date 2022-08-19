We’ve been driving gasoline-powered cars for so long that it’s jarring to think of a world without them.
For many of us, the thrill of a V8 engine’s low rumble is almost part of our DNA. The irresistible call of an open highway, the indescribable sensation of stepping on the accelerator and seeing the slight rise of the hood, feeling the surge of power press our backs into the front seat.
It doesn’t get much more American than that.
But change is in the air, and sadly, that air desperately needs some changing.
Decades of exhaust fumes have contributed to atmospheric changes that mean warmer temperatures and rising sea levels — the climate-altering greenhouse gases that researchers have been warning us about for years are boiling over.
As the Yakima Valley braces for another stretch of triple-digit temperatures this week, much of the world is experiencing apocalyptic wildfires, droughts, floods, storms. News over the weekend that the ice in Antarctica is apparently melting even faster than scientists thought hasn’t helped.
It’s almost as if someone’s trying to tell us something.
Well, yes. And that clear message is that in the not-too-distant future, we’re going to have to park our beloved gas-powered vehicles and switch to rides that don’t contribute to all this climactic chaos.
Electric vehicles — EVs — are the logical next step.
Washington state lawmakers want to eliminate fossil fuel emissions by 2040, and this past spring they approved legislation to phase out sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2030. The plan sets aside $25 million worth of incentives for people who buy EVs instead.
Meantime, in “the other Washington,” the ink is still drying on the federal government’s sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, which extends through 2032 tax credits of up to $7,500 for people who purchase new EVs and up to $4,000 for buyers of used EVs.
The incentives might take the edge off, but these new vehicles still aren’t cheap. On the other hand, if you’ve done any tire-kicking lately, you know that they aren’t exactly giving away gas-powered rigs, either.
Incentives or not, converting everyone to EVs will be a sharp turn. As of July, just 1.3% of the vehicles on Washington’s roads were electric. Only 553 were registered in Yakima County.
It’ll take a lot of persuading — along with improved technology and lower prices — to coax more people behind the wheel of an EV.
The time has come, though.
Inevitably, it seems, we’ll all have to learn how to plug in our cars, figure out where the charging stations are and somehow get comfortable with how an entirely different type of vehicle behaves.
No, it won’t be the same. Generations to come probably won’t ever feel the rush of running through the gears on a long, flat piece of pavement.
We can give those future generations a better gift, though: a habitable planet.