Obaidullah, 33, of Afghanistan, center, worked as a translator for the U.S. Army for five years and was one of more than hundred migrants apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and said some had been stuck in-between the U.S.-Mexico border walls for up to seven days on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in San Diego, California. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)